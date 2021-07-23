Solarvest and Canada’s Smartest Kitchen to Develop Plant Based Seafood Product

Vancouver, B.C. – Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (“Solarvest”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:SVS) , is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Eversea Inc., has entered into a contractual agreement with Canada’s Smartest Kitchen to develop a formulation for a nutritional-enhancing ingredient based on Eversea’s patented organic DHA powder. This mixture can be used by companies who are producing plant-based seafoods which require Omega-3s to compete in the fish and shellfish marketplace. Canada’s Smartest Kitchen’s expertise in food science, ingredients and flavours makes it the perfect partner to help develop this new product(s).

Gerri Greenham (CEO) comments: This is an exciting opportunity for the company, to use its unique and patented organic Omega-3 ingredient for the plant-based fish and meat industry, as consumers of plant-based seafood are looking for a healthy, environmentally-friendly product. Eversea has developed a fish-free, algae-based organic Omega-3 that has been certified organic by the EU and USDA. The product does not contain any chemicals, and it has received Glyphosate Residue Free certification from The Detox Project.

About Canada’s Smartest Kitchen

Canada’s Smartest Kitchen (CSK) is a Canadian leader in food product development. Located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, our multidisciplinary team combines culinary creativity, food science expertise, and market insight to bring leading-edge food product ideas to life. Using our proprietary SMART Advantage Process for food product development, we support startups and multinationals alike with a customizable suite of services that can inject value at any stage in a product’s pathway to market.

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins. The company has successfully developed, patented and produced the worlds only plant-based organic certified Omega -3 to satisfy the substantial demand for this essential nutrient. The company has also initiated a program for the expression of CBD and THC to be produced in GMP fermentation facilities.