Sonoma Coast Dungeness Crab Arrives In Local Markets Ahead of New Year’s Celebrations

As he headed back to Bodega Bay Thursday, Dick Ogg seemed to be relieved to be bringing in a haul of Dungeness crab now that the season has started after a delay of more than a month.

“It’s OK,” Ogg said when asked about the haul he had on his boat, Karen Jeanne, which was about 2 miles from shore. “I’m not going to say it’s great. But it’s OK.”

The commercial catch of Dungeness crab off the Sonoma Coast officially began on Wednesday, though crabbers were allowed to place their pots into the water beginning 8 a.m. Dec. 26.

