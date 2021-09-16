Sophie’s Kitchen Secures $5.6M in Funding for Growth

LAS VEGAS–Sophie’s Kitchen Inc. (“Sophie’s Kitchen” or the “Company”), a disruptive innovator and rapidly growing leader in the plant-based food industry, announced that it has secured a $5.6 million investment that was led by Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (CSE: GOAT) (“Billy Goat Brands”), which is a publicly-listed venture capital platform with a focus on the blue economy. The funding will support the growth of the Sophie’s Kitchen brand, product innovation, and the Company’s overall mission of making a positive difference globally by changing unsustainable and unethical industries into ones that are.

Since 2010, Sophie’s Kitchen has created seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based food without giving up the flavors and textures that they love. The brand is free of preservatives; is gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO; and it offers a product portfolio full of great taste and clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie’s Kitchen also strives to raise awareness around the destruction of ocean ecosystems and the wildlife that lives within them, by providing healthy, plant-based seafood alternatives suitable for most lifestyles.

“We at Sophie’s Kitchen believe in the same mission – to save lives and protect the planet, one meal at a time,” said Sophie’s Kitchen CEO, Dr. Miles Woodruff. “The best way to achieve this goal is to create plant-based foods craved by vegans and meat-lovers alike while making our products accessible to consumers so they can also join our mission for change,” added Dr. Woodruff.

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the “GOAT” stock symbol, which is focused on maximizing its exposure to high-growth companies with environmental, social, and governance-based values in key industries, including but not limited to functional foods, plant-based proteins, and nutraceuticals.

“Sophie’s Kitchen is changing the game in plant-based foods, and we couldn’t be more excited to help them embark on their next chapter of growth,” said Tony Harris, Chair and CEO of Billy Goat Brands. “We believe in Sophie’s Kitchen’s mission of not just making plant-based products accessible to everyone, but by providing elevated transparency, cleaner ingredients, and unrivaled taste to their brand loyalists and future consumers,” added Mr. Harris.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the blue economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values. For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. The Company’s final prospectus, financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SOPHIE’S KITCHEN

Since 2010, Sophie’s Kitchen has been a disruptive innovator and high-growth leader in the plant-based food industry, creating seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based without giving up the flavors and textures they love. The brand is free of preservatives, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and offers a product portfolio full of great taste and clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie’s Kitchen also strives to raise awareness around the destruction of oceanic ecosystems and the aquatic wildlife that lives in them by providing healthy plant-based seafood alternatives suitable for any lifestyle. We are profoundly committed to making a positive difference globally by changing unsustainable and unethical industries into ones that are. For more information, please visit sophieskitchen.com and join in the mission for change by following @sophieskitchen on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.