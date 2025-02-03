South Korea’s Raon Banda Earns First Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Certification for Olive Flounder

Seoul, South Korea — South Korean company Raon Bada has achieved the world’s first Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification for olive flounder (Paralichthys olivaceus) or Gwangeo (광어). This groundbreaking certification demonstrates Raon Bada’s dedication to driving transformative change in South Korea’s seafood farming industry and its major markets across East Asia.

Raon Bada has also made history as the first company in South Korea to successfully implement Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology for olive flounder farming. Using RAS technology, Raon Bada has pioneered a responsible future for seafood farming in South Korea. The company has minimised water usage, utilised eco-friendly compound feed throughout the fish’s lifecycle, and adopted antibiotic-free and chemical-free farming methods.

Raon Bada’s co-CEO Yoon Ji-hyun said, “Raon Bada will lead the way in preserving the environment through sustainable farming technology and providing reliable seafood to consumers. This ASC certification is just the first step, and we will continue to elevate Korea’s position in the global seafood market through innovative technology and responsible farming practices.”

ASC Korea General Manager Martin (Sooyong) Lee said, “Farmed seafood is a crucial resource for blue food and blue economy. We are entering an era where production occurs without antibiotics and chemicals, instead using eco-friendly feed and systematic disease management. This farming method will play a vital role in creating a sustainable future that fulfils economic, social, and environmental responsibilities.”

Having successfully passed the farm audits, ASC certification highlights Raon Bada’s dedication to promoting the welfare of fish, people, the planet, and the sustainable management of its farms.

Lee So-young, representative of DNV Korea Business Assurance, said, “ASC certification is an important indicator for sustainable aquaculture. Receiving ASC certification from DNV, which has built global recognition, will serve as a crucial foundation for expansion into the global market.”

Cooperation and collaboration for a more sustainable future

Hotel company Conrad Seoul signed a preferential purchasing agreement with Raon Bada, expressing their commitment to actively purchase ASC certified seafood for their customers.

Conrad Seoul General Manager Mark Meany said, “Hilton takes its environmental and social responsibilities very seriously.”

His presentation highlighted that the hotel’s sustainable seafood procurement ratio has significantly increased from 4% in 2019 to 37.6% in 2024. Conrad Seoul aims to raise its sustainable seafood procurement ratio to 100% in the future.

Economic importance of olive flounder to South Korea

South Korea is the leading global producer of olive flounder, accounting for over 70% of the world’s production. In 2022, around 46,000 metric tonnes of olive flounder was produced by South Korea according to the Ministry of Fishery and Ocean.

Olive flounder is the flagship species of South Korea’s aquaculture industry, representing a significant portion of marine-farmed fish consumption and production. It accounts for 65% of marine-farmed fish consumption and 50% of fish production in the country.

Seafood lovers in East Asia often enjoy it fresh and prepared in various traditional ways such as grilled, fried or braised.

