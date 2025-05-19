StarKist Joins Forces with the Busch Family to Fuel a Healthy Lifestyle On and Off the Track in 2025

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, Wellness Advocate Samantha Busch, and Their Son Brexton Partner with StarKist to Highlight Family, Fitness, and Fueling Life on the Go



RESTON, Va. — StarKist Co., America’s favorite tuna brand, is proud to announce a dynamic new partnership with two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, his wife, wellness advocate Samantha Busch, and their youth racer son Brexton. The collaboration brings together StarKist’s commitment to fueling healthy, active lifestyles with the high-energy world of motorsports and the everyday hustle of family life.

“We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, and their incredible family,” said Michael Merritt Jr., Head of Marketing at StarKist. “We’re excited to show how the Busch family uses StarKist’s delicious, on-the-go protein-packed pouches to fuel their busy lifestyle, whether they are at the track for race day, juggling kids’ activities, or prepping family lunches and snacks.”

A powerhouse on the track with 232 career wins across NASCAR’s top three series, the winningest driver in history, Kyle Busch, brings the same intensity and drive to his partnership with StarKist. As part of the collaboration, StarKist branding will appear on Kyle’s fire suits during both the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series. The brand will also be prominently featured on Brexton Busch’s car and fire suit, highlighting StarKist’s connection to the next generation of racers.

“We’ve always been fans of StarKist, and I remember Charlie The Tuna® growing up,” said Kyle Busch. “With everything we have going on with our crazy schedule with racing, appearances, training, and family time, it’s important to stay fueled and focus. StarKist pouches are just the key for that. Delicious, quick and reliable to keep me fueled.”

Samantha Busch, a health and wellness advocate, entrepreneur, and podcast host, also brings her voice to the partnership. “Life moves fast for our family, and I am always looking for simple, healthy ways to get more protein into our diet,” she said. “StarKist pouches are our go-to. They offer a great source of protein and just make it easy to eat well. We are excited to inspire our fans by showing how we bring StarKist along for the ride.”

The partnership also features content with Brexton Busch, a rising youth racer, continuing the family-first focus. Fans will see how the Busch’s incorporate StarKist into their daily routines through social media, podcasts, and in-person appearances.

A pioneer in single-serve pouches, StarKist remains an industry leader with more than 40 flavorful options, including its popular Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations®. Each pouch offers anywhere from 10 to 17 grams of protein in a convenient, ready-to-eat format.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations® in over 40 varieties. As America’s favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist’s charismatic brand icon, Charlie The Tuna®, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About The Busch Family

The Busch Family is known for their winning ways, electric personalities, and the most iconic family in motorsports with a vast portfolio of racing, business, and entertainment endeavors.

Brexton Busch: The fastest growing young motorsports driving in history. Brexton has amassed over 120 wins across multiple racing disciplines. With over 250K social followers at just 10-years old, Brexton is set to be one of the most influential motorsports figures of our time.

Kyle Busch: The winningest driver in NASCAR history with 232 wins and a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. The most followed and well-known NASCAR driver on social media with over 2.5M. Nicknamed “Rowdy” for his wild and fast personality, Kyle Busch has also turned his efforts towards his family off the track while staying competitive on and off the track.

Samantha Busch: A best-selling author, a fitness and health and wellness influencer, a business owner in the fashion space with her own clothing line, and champion of philanthropy and one of the leading advocates for fighting infertility.