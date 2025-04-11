StarKist Revives the Iconic ‘Sorry Charlie’ Catchphrase

New StarKist–The First Name in Tuna Campaign Reinforces StarKist’s Leadership in High-Quality, Flavorful, Ready-to-Eat Lean Protein

RESTON, Va. — StarKist Co., America’s favorite tuna brand, is bringing back one of the most memorable and iconic slogans in advertising with its new campaign, StarKist® – The First Name in Tuna. Timed to coincide with Sorry Charlie Day (April 6), the campaign celebrates the brand’s rich heritage while introducing Sorry Charlie® to a new generation of tuna lovers.

“Bringing back Sorry Charlie isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s a bold reminder of StarKist’s legacy and our leadership in delivering delicious, on-the-go protein products,” said Michael Merritt Jr., Head of Marketing at StarKist. “Charlie the Tuna® has been a beloved icon for generations, and his return in The First Name in Tuna campaign is a playful and memorable way to connect with today’s consumers. With more people looking to add protein to their diets, we’re reinforcing that StarKist offers over 40 flavorful pouch varieties making it easier than ever to enjoy high-quality protein anytime, anywhere.”

Introduced in 1961, Charlie the Tuna quickly became a pop culture icon, recognized by his signature red beret, glasses, and endearing enthusiasm. In the classic ads, Charlie hoped to be chosen for StarKist tuna, believing his “good taste” made him the perfect pick, only to be humorously rejected with the now-famous response, Sorry Charlie. While lighthearted, the tagline reinforced StarKist’s commitment to selecting only the best tuna, a message that has resonated with consumers for decades.

Now, more than 60 years later, StarKist is reintroducing Charlie with a fresh twist. This time, he’s not just seeking approval, he’s enthusiastically pitching new ideas to StarKist executives, reflecting the creativity and energy of a new generation. Still, some things never change, and Charlie is met with the classic response, “Sorry Charlie,” proving that while trends evolve, StarKist’s dedication to top-quality tuna remains the same.

As the first brand to introduce single-serve pouches, StarKist continues to lead the industry today with more than 40 varieties including perfectly seasoned Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations® lineups, each delivering 10-17 grams of protein per serving in a convenient, ready-to-eat pouch.

A Campaign That Showcases StarKist’s Innovation

Developed in partnership with StarKist’s creative agency, quench, a full-service marketing agency known for building bold, strategic campaigns for food and beverage brands, the campaign blends humor and nostalgia, featuring Charlie the Tuna presenting topical and well-intentioned ideas. The first ad, The Perfect Catch, launched in January with a playful spin on today’s most popular dating shows, as Charlie suggests a matchmaking-style campaign to help consumers find their “one true flavor.”

Two additional ads will roll out in April and May, showcasing Charlie’s forward-thinking ideas, including a virtual tuna assistant and a futuristic drone delivery service. Each spot highlights StarKist’s extensive lineup of flavorful, single-serve tuna pouch options and the ease of the pouch format for busy lifestyles.

“Charlie the Tuna is one of the most recognizable brand mascots in history so bringing him back in a fresh way was an exciting challenge,” said Peter Harris, Executive Creative Director at quench. “With The First Name in Tuna campaign, we wanted to blend humor, nostalgia, and contemporary storytelling to reintroduce Charlie to a new generation while staying true to the brand’s legacy. The result is a campaign that’s both entertaining and a testament to StarKist’s commitment to quality and innovation.”

Reinforcing StarKist’s Leadership

The First Name in Tuna campaign will roll out nationally throughout 2025. Each of the three ads will include 15-second ad spots and shorter cuts that will appear across Connected TV (CTV), Online Video (OLV), paid social, and other digital channels.

“By blending nostalgia with a digital-first approach, StarKist is reminding consumers why it has always been, and will always be, The First Name in Tuna,” said Merritt Jr. “We’re looking forward to continuing to engage and inspire fans with Charlie’s return while delivering the high-quality, delicious and convenient protein products they’ve come to expect from StarKist.”