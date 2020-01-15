Statement From the National Fisheries Institute on Phase One Trade Deal

The National Fisheries Institute commends the President for completing phase-one of this vital trade effort. Knocking down nontariff barriers, cracking open markets, and ensuring China follows through on global commitments are essential for American fisheries to succeed globally. We urge the Administration to work swiftly towards a phase-two solution that sees tariffs, import and export, removed so jobs in all sectors of American fisheries benefit.

-John Connelly

President

National Fisheries Institute