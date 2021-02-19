Statement on Traceability and Port State Measures

Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities are putting fish stocks and marine ecosystems in peril, jeopardizing a vital supply of food and nutrition for billions of people. As leaders in the seafood sector, we are determined to act collaboratively with our supply chain partners and with governments to combat this scourge.

Our goal is to create a future in which global seafood supply chains are transparent and support sustainable fisheries and aquaculture and healthy marine ecosystems. Achievement of those goals requires our commitment to measures that ensure that the seafood we buy and sell along our supply chains is sourced from responsible producers that have not engaged in IUU activities.

Critical to achieving this goal is assuring that robust controls are being applied in the ports where our seafood is landed or transhipped. Aligned with our commitments to traceability and sustainability, therefore, we call on governments to do their part through the implementation of port state measures (PSM), that are aligned with the requirements of the Port State Measures Agreement (PSMA), to ensure that illegally caught fish cannot enter the market. We believe that if industry and governments act together, fishers engaged in IUU activities will have nowhere to land or sell their catch.

