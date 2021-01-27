Stavis Seafoods Hires Jeffrey Robertson as its New National Accounts Manager

Boston, MA – Stavis Seafoods, a multinational fishing company and seafood manufacturer, today announced the hiring of seafood industry sales veteran L. Jeffrey Robertson as its new National Accounts Manager. In this position, Robertson will be charged with growing the company’s customer base by supplying a diverse range of seafood offerings to national foodservice and retail accounts. Robertson, a 25-year veteran of the seafood and food industries, will work to help customers build profitability, stand out from their competition, identify new opportunities, and develop and expand their seafood programs and product offerings.

“Jeff has a history of successfully establishing long term sales relationships with national-level customers and will be a key part of our overall growth strategy moving forward,” said David Lancaster, President of Stavis Seafoods. “Jeff will be vital part of our new business efforts in foodservice and retail sales as we look to expand our customer base in commodity, brand and value-added sales. He has decades of food sales experience and the contacts and commitment to champion Stavis Seafoods’ products, as well as our worldwide sourcing capabilities and production expertise. Jeff’s enthusiasm and energy will serve him well in this role and we are extremely excited that he has joined our team.”

Robertson’s experience includes serving as the National Key Accounts Manager at Morey’s Seafood International where he helped pioneer the roll out of Morey’s value-added seafood line into numerous national retailers. Prior to that, he served as the National Accounts Manager with Blue Sea Products where he introduced new branded commodity and value-added products to the industry. His previous experience includes business development, account and brand management positions at Morey’s, as well as serving as the Mid-West/Eastern Regional Sales Manager for Seafood America, the National Sales Manager for North Star Foods and a Principal and Co-Founder of Select Food Products.

About Stavis Seafoods, LLC – Stavis Seafoods has been a Boston Waterfront landmark and seafood industry pioneer since 1929. Stavis is owned by the Profand Group, which is a multinational fishing and seafood manufacturer with vessels and processing plants around the world. This relationship provides Stavis Seafoods with a direct connection to fishermen harvesting their seafood on the boat, giving the company true vertical integration and a simple, traceable hook-to-plate sourcing solution. A long-time leader in seafood innovation and responsible sourcing, Stavis has the industry expertise to help customers buy and sell with confidence. Stavis offers a line of quality brands, including SeaTru, BOS’N, Prince Edward, Foods From the Sea, Boston Pride and the Profand brand. For more information about Stavis Seafoods, please call us at (800) 390-5103 or visit us at www.stavis.com.