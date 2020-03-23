Stavis Seafoods Names David Lancaster Vice President of Sales

BOSTON, MA – Stavis Seafoods, a multinational fishing company and seafood manufacturer, today announced David Lancaster will take on the role of Vice President of Sales and join the company’s executive leadership team. Lancaster has more than 30 years of experience in sales, management and the seafood industry. In his new role, Lancaster will be responsible for the overall management of the sales team and the strategic direction of the company’s sales efforts. He will also be charged with leading the company’s multi-channel sales campaigns, which include expanding Stavis Seafoods’ overall footprint in retail and national chain accounts.

“As we expand our vertical integration capabilities, develop new products and increase our sales effort, David is the ideal person to lead our sales team,” said Juan Manuel Gomez, Chairman of the Board at Stavis Seafoods. “His vast experience in seafood, operations and product innovation will help us better identify and execute on new opportunities as well as enhance our ability to meet customer needs. We are excited he has joined Stavis Seafoods and look for great things from him as we continue to grow.”

Before joining Stavis, Lancaster owned and operated his own seafood business, Interbay

Seafoods in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Interbay focused on delivering high quality fresh and live New England seafood and Lancaster headed its nationwide sales efforts. As an owner, he also oversaw operations, purchasing, staffing and all departments to ensure profitability. Lancaster also previously served as general manager for Wellfleet Shellfish, overseeing its daily facility operations and helping the company develop and then expand a year-round customer base.

This is not the first time Lancaster has been employed by Stavis Seafoods. He previously worked for Stavis in the early 2000’s, holding the position of sales manager before leaving to start his own business. During his first tenure at Stavis he helped professionalize the sales effort which led to a 50% increase in sales. He has also served as sales manager for Orca Bay, a frozen seafood company located in Renton, Washington and co-founded Passport Foods, an innovative frozen foods company located in Seattle, Washington.

About Stavis Seafoods, LLC – Stavis Seafoods has been a Boston Waterfront landmark and seafood industry pioneer since 1929. Stavis is owned by the Profand Group, which is a multinational fishing and seafood manufacturer with vessels and processing plants around the world. This relationship provides Stavis Seafoods with a direct connection to fishermen harvesting their seafood on the boat, giving the company true vertical integration and a simple, traceable hook-to-plate sourcing solution. A

long-time leader in seafood innovation and responsible sourcing, Stavis has the industry expertise to help customers buy and sell with confidence. Stavis offers a line of quality brands, including SeaTru, BOS’N, Prince Edward, Foods From the Sea, Boston Pride and the Profand brand. For more information about Stavis Seafoods, please call us at (800) 390-5103 or visit us at www.stavis.com.