Stop & Shop Survey Shows Consumers Care Where Their Seafood Comes From

QUINCY, Mass. — Warm weather is synonymous with fresh seafood and according to a recent survey commissioned by Stop & Shop , 85% of East Coasters prefer that seafood on the grill. The survey, which looked at consumers’ seafood preferences, also revealed that fried clams beat out raw, and that when it comes to purchasing seafood, 68% take into consideration where their seafood comes from.

Stop & Shop’s survey around seafood preferences revealed the following:

People cannot seem to get enough seafood. A whopping 95% of respondents reported that they generally like the tastes of the sea.

68% of survey respondents take into consideration where their seafood comes from before making a purchase.

Nothing says summertime like fried clams. 61% of respondents prefer to indulge in fried shellfish over having them raw.

While the lobster roll debate continues, 48% of respondents reported liking them hot with butter while nearly 35% of respondents prefer them cold with mayo. The other 16% aren’t huge fans of the crustacean.

Those who do like lobster meat are fans of the tail with 58% reporting that meat to be their favorite, followed by 30% who prefer the claw.

New England Clam Chowder takes the cake when it comes to the most popular way to enjoy the soup, with nearly 57% of respondents reportedly reaching for it over the Manhattan and Rhode Island-style.

Stop & Shop recently launched its annual local seafood program, which enhances its already expansive fish selection by bringing in an assortment of fresh catches from well-known local seafood purveyors. From oysters and mussels to fresh clams and lobsters and more, customers can shop for local seafood at more than 100 Stop & Shop stores this summer across its five-state footprint of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

“Our local seafood program reaffirms Stop & Shop’s commitment to fresh,” said Beth Grant, Seafood Category Manager for Stop & Shop. “No matter your preference – fish or shellfish, tail or claw, raw or fried, we’re proud to offer a wide array of sustainable and locally sourced seafood options to feed every summer moment.”

For more information about Stop & Shop’s local seafood program, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/shop-local and click ‘meet our local partners.’

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop – whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.