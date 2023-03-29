Stronger America Through Seafood Urges Congress to Support $25 Million in Funding for the National Marine Fisheries Service’s Aquaculture Office

Washington, D.C. – Industry coalition Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) sent a letter to the Chairs and Ranking Members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Committees on Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies today urging Congress to support annual funding for NOAA Fisheries’ National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS)’s Aquaculture Office in the fiscal year 2024 Commerce, Justice and Science (CJS) Appropriations Act.

The letter requests that the Committee support the requested $25 million in annual funding for the NMFS’s Aquaculture Office, which includes funding for NOAA’s 5-Year Strategic Plan for Aquaculture that will guide the agency’s efforts to enhance the growth of sustainable U.S. aquaculture from 2023-2028. The requested funding would also support the agency’s continued work on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas, environmental assessments, science-based tools and modeling and increased economic development programs – all of which support the growth of an American aquaculture industry.

In addition to the funding request, SATS also requests that the Committee include specific language within the related Explanatory Statement of the CJS Appropriations Act stating the Committee recognizes the significant potential for development of American offshore aquaculture to increase U.S. production of healthful, sustainable and affordable seafood. To read the full request letter sent to the U.S. Congress by SATS, click here.

“The funding requested for the NMFS Aquaculture Office is essential to supporting growth of the American aquaculture industry,” said Drue Banta Winters, Campaign Manager of SATS. “By prioritizing domestic aquaculture, Congress will support the growth of an American seafood community that is resilient to economic and climate changes and is part of a holistic approach to a greater sustainable food strategy. We strongly urge Members of Congress to provide the necessary funding required to establish a robust American aquaculture industry to increase our domestic supply of healthful, sustainable, and affordable seafood.”

Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) advocates for federal policies and regulations that help secure a stronger America through increased U.S. production of healthful, sustainable, and affordable seafood. Learn more at www.strongerthroughseafood.org.