Study Finds Pesticides In Northwest Clams, Mussels and Oysters

Keely Chalmers, KGW Seafood March 9, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mussel, clam and oyster lovers, there may be a lot more in the shellfish than you thought. Researchers from Portland State University found some contain pesticides.

A recent study of waterways along the Oregon Coast found a variety of toxic chemicals inside the animals.

“We found that there were a suite of compounds that are commonly applied in forestry management that we detected in tissue and in the water samples,” said Kaegan Scully-Engelmeyer, a Ph.D. student in the Earth, Environment and Society program at Portland State University. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KGW

