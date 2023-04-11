Successful Visit to Norway and Iceland Fosters International Collaboration in Aquaculture and Ocean Innovation

OTTAWA, ON – The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, travelled to Norway and Iceland from March 30 – April 5, 2023.

While in Norway, Minister Murray met with representatives from the aquaculture sector to gain insights as Canada guides the transition from open-net pen aquaculture in British Columbia’s waters. The Minister spoke with members of the Norwegian government, industry stakeholders, alternative technology developers and environmental groups to discuss the importance of sustainable aquaculture and the shared vision of Canada and Norway in facilitating industry success while protecting wild salmon.

The Minister heard about the challenges and opportunities facing the Norwegian aquaculture sector, including the development and implementation of new technologies and how they could be adapted for Canadian waters.

In Iceland, Minister Murray met with Thor Sigfusson, Founder and Chairman of the Iceland Ocean Cluster. They discussed the Iceland Ocean Cluster’s 100% Fish Project, including improved processing and handling of aquatic and marine food resources through the reuse of waste generated in harvesting and/or production. Minister Murray also met with Petur Oskarsson, CEO of Business Iceland, visited industry facilities, including Lysi, the largest producer and exporter of cod liver oil in Iceland.  

Throughout her visit, Minister Murray had the opportunity to speak with senior government officials, industry and environmental non-governmental organizations, as well as tour various facilities. These meetings and visits provided an opportunity to learn and share best practices on how to manage ocean resources in the most environmentally and climate-conscious way possible. 

