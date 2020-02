A seafood plant in Summerside is expanding its production, with the help of a $1.5 million loan from the federal government.

Summerside Seafood Supreme develops what it calls table-ready seafood products that are shipped all over North America.

In recent years, the company has come up with new products, such as a lobster bisque and seafood paella.

