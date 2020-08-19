Support Alaska And Alaskans When You Choose Alaska Seafood

Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute Seafood August 19, 2020

Food security and safety are essential, now more than ever. When you choose Alaska’s wild, delicious and healthy seafood, you support the generations of sustainable fishing communities working hard, safely and responsibly to put food on your plate today and for years to come.

Find wild Alaska seafood at your local grocery store – just look for the Alaska Seafood logo, Alaska origin or #AskforAlaska. You can also order Alaska seafood dishes to go from your favorite restaurant, or purchase seafood online directly from Alaska’s fishermen and fishing companies.

