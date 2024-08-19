Supporting the Prince Edward Island (PEI) Oyster Industry Through Science

OTTAWA, ON — Although it poses no risks to human health, the recent detection of MSX disease, or multinucleate sphere unknown X (MSX), in oysters in Prince Edward Island (PEI) was devastating news for the oyster industry in the region. MSX affects both wild and cultured oysters, preventing them from thriving due to decreased rates of growth and increased rates of oyster mortality.

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, announced up to $1 million in funding over the next two years to support scientific research towards addressing knowledge gaps in our understanding of MSX. The Minister also announced a Science Summit on MSX that will occur in Fall 2024, which will gather experts and partners to discuss what we know about MSX as well as priority areas for additional research.

MSX was first detected in Canada in Bras d’Or Lake, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia in 2002 and has continued to impact oyster populations in that area. The recent detection in July 2024 of MSX in oysters in PEI, in Bedeque Bay and several other important oyster growing and harvesting areas, has put a renewed focus on MSX.

Participation in the upcoming Science Summit is expected to include a range of experts, including federal and provincial representatives, Indigenous organizations, academic researchers, and industry. The federal government is committed to working collaboratively with a range of partners, including the Province of Prince Edward Island, to advance knowledge and innovation in oyster science. We recognize the importance of this research for both the economic stability of the oyster industry and the ecological health of our marine environments.

Quotes

“Prince Edward Island has long been known for its delicious and fresh quality oysters. The recent detection of MSX in oysters in PEI reminds us how much remains to be learned about the disease. While there are no risks from a food safety perspective, we need to better understand how MSX is spread among shellfish and how it can be prevented in the future to support a healthy seafood industry that harvesters and communities can continue to depend on.”

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“Our oyster industry is a vitally important part of the Island economy and so many folks depend on it to earn their living. I’m pleased that our government is investing in research to better understand this disease and bringing together researchers and experts at a Science Summit planned for later this fall. By focusing on research and sharing knowledge and experience, we can chart a path forward for the future of PEI’s oyster industry.”

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“The aquaculture industry employs thousands of Islanders, has a significant economic impact, contributes to tourism, and is one of our most popular exports. All levels of government and industry will continue working together to ensure the protection and success of the industry and those who work within it.”

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

“Learning about the reality and implications of MSX will help to deal with the current situation – and provide important direction for the future. We have to approach this with all the best information available, and I am hopeful that this research will help to illuminate both answers and, most importantly, solutions.”

Robert Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

Quick Facts

MSX is not a food safety concern.

Haplosporidium nelsoni (H. nelsoni) is the causative agent of multinucleate sphere unknown X (MSX) disease in cultured and wild American oysters.

Potential oyster mortalities in excess of 90 per cent have been recorded in some instances.

Canada’s National Aquatic Animal Health Program (NAAHP), co-delivered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), is responsible for preventing the introduction and/or spread of significant aquatic animal diseases of finfish, molluscs and crustaceans.

