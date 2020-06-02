Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Compiles Useful COVID-19 Resources

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone, including the seafood industry – and it can be particularly tough for small-scale operations to adapt. Fortunately, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership has collated a list of helpful guidance and resources for the seafood industry during these difficult times.

The list includes infographics targeted at different scale fisheries and farms in different regions, as well as links to guidance on safety information and links to worker requests for protection and guidance on the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Though not an exhaustive list, it’s a great place for anyone in the industry to look if they are feeling unsure about how best to adapt to operating during this pandemic.

