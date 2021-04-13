Sustainable Seafood Label Can Be Trusted, Says Halifax MSC Rep

Katie Hartai Seafood April 13, 2021

The Marine Stewardship Council is assuring consumers that buying seafood with the blue fish label means it was sustainably sourced. 

This comes after the launch of Netflix documentary Seaspiracy, which rejects the idea of sustainable fishing and criticizes the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and its sustainable seafood certifications.

Jay Lugar of Halifax is the global non-profit’s head of fisheries outreach and calls the film “sensationalized.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Halifax Today

