Sustainably Raised Dutch Yellowtail Launches in U.S. at Whole Foods Market

Zeeland, The Netherlands —Sustainably raised Dutch Yellowtail, from The Kingfish Company in The Netherlands, is now available for the first time in retail in the U.S. Prized by chefs in Europe for its delicate pink-white hue, firm texture and mild, clean flavor, Dutch Yellowtail can be found exclusively at Whole Foods Market U.S. stores nationwide starting June 8, 2021, World Oceans Day.

Available in a package of two 8oz skinless, boneless fillets, Dutch Yellowtail is flash frozen to protect the texture and integrity of the fish and its fresh, delicate taste. The premium sashimi-grade fish is described by Barton Seaver, chef and author of The Joy of Seafood as, “Rich in texture somewhere between tuna and sea bass.” Kingfish in-house chef Martin Scherp notes “the fish naturally lends itself to raw, smoked, or cooked preparations and is an excellent alternative to Halibut or Chilean Sea Bass.”

Yellowtail is traditionally known for its versatility in cooking techniques and recipes from cultures around the world, most notably with Italian and Japanese cuisines. With its premium quality and low environmental impact, Dutch Yellowtail is served as the yellowtail of choice in a variety of preparations on menus in Europe by leading chefs such as Masayoshi Hanada of Sushi B in Paris, Schilo van Coevorden of Taiko Amsterdam and Dubai, and Hamish Brown of Roka by the Zuma Group in the UK.

Commonly known as Yellowtail, Hiramasa, Kingfish, or Amberjack, this Yellowtail is distinctively named for its country of origin. Dutch Yellowtail comes from the province of Zeeland in The Netherlands where the fish are raised antibiotic and GMO free in a green-energy, land-based farm with water from the pristine marine estuary of Oosterschelde, a Natura 2000 nature reserve. It is the first Yellowtail certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), and has earned the Whole Foods Market Responsibly Farmed seal.

“Uncompromising quality and sustainability are at the core of our mission, and so every step of our full cycle process is focused on the wellbeing of the fish and on minimizing our impact on the environment,” says The Kingfish Company CEO Ohad Maiman. “That is why we are now introducing our product from The Netherlands in the US, in preparation for our US farm, which is currently in development in Maine.”

The farm in The Netherlands uses 100% renewable energy, a state of the art heat exchange system, and operates on seawater to avoid the waste of fresh water. The Kingfish Company is recognized within the industry as a leader in technology-driven, land-based aquaculture and is in advanced development of its first U.S. farm in Jonesport, Maine., to achieve its goal of providing a local, fresh, and sustainable contribution to domestic food security.

Dutch Yellowtail is GMO-free, antibiotic-free, and hormone-free. Available in a package of two 8oz portions, Dutch Yellowtail can be found in the freezer section of Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

Recipe ideas for Dutch Yellowtail are available here. Learn more about The Kingfish Company here.

About The Kingfish Company’s Dutch Yellowtail

The Kingfish Company is a pioneer and leader in sustainable land-based aquaculture. It raises its premium Dutch Yellowtail on a land-based farm with a state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture system (RAS), which protects biodiversity and ensures bio security. Animal welfare is paramount, and the fish are raised without use of antibiotics, GMOs, hormones, or vaccines. Operations run on 100 percent renewable energy, sourced from wind, solar and biogas. The company’s facilities operate on sea water, avoiding wasting of precious fresh water.

Dutch Yellowtail (also known as Yellowtail, Hiramasa, or Amberjack) is The Kingfish Company’s premium fish well known in Italian and Asian cuisines for its versatility with cooked and raw preparations. Dutch Yellowtail is certified and approved as sustainable and environmentally friendly by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and British Retail Consortium (BRC). It was the winner of the 2019 Seafood Excellence Award, is recommended as green choice by Good Fish Foundation, and has earned the Whole Foods Market Responsibly Farmed seal.