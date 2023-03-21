Target Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Refrigerated Seafood Items

Safety is always Target’s top priority and we are committed to providing safe, high-quality products for our guests. Target has initiated a voluntary recall of select refrigerated seafood products after learning that, in some cases, those items may have been tagged with an incorrect expiration date. Upon becoming aware of the situation, Target immediately directed our teams to remove all impacted products from the salesfloor.
The items are sold in a plastic tray wrapped in clear plastic with UPC codes of:
- Go Wild Cod with Citrus Butter – 8oz; 882694308002
- Go Wild Scallops with Bacon & Charred Onion Butter – 8oz; 882694308019
- Go Wild Shrimp with Scampi Butter – 8oz; 882694964017
- Go Wild Ahi Tuna with Asian Rub – 10oz; 882694305070
- MOWI Fresh Sweet Bourbon Atlantic Salmon Portion – 14oz; 819693029478
- MOWI Fresh Skinless Atlantic Salmon – 2pk/10oz; 819693029461
- MOWI Fresh Atlantic Salmon Portion on Cedar Plank – 10oz; 819693029485
Out of an abundance of caution, guests who purchased these items at Target from March 5-16, 2023 should dispose of the product. Guests can receive a full refund by calling Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680.