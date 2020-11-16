Terrebonne Parish Seafood Company Admits Illegal Oyster Sales

HALLE PARKER, Nola.com Seafood November 16, 2020

A Terrebonne Parish seafood company has pleaded guilty in federal court to selling more than $650,000 worth of oysters over two years without reporting the transactions to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Indian Ridge Seafood Co., based in Montegut, violated the federal Lacey Act by not informing regulators it had sold 14,346 sacks of oysters out of state between Jan. 1, 2017 and March 19, 2019, according to a summary of the case filed in federal court. The Lacey Act, a law dating from 1900, governs U.S. trafficking of wildlife, plants and plant products.

Indian Ridge Seafood is owned by Walter Guidry Jr., who signed the guilty plea on behalf of the company. Neither Guidry nor his attorney, Aris Cox, could be reached for comment Wednesday.

