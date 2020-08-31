Texas Oyster Farming Getting Back in Business Locally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commercial oyster farming in Texas will officially open for business next week. It’s a locally-led effort that has been in the making for nearly three years, and legislation for it passed last year.

The oysters sold at Water Street Oyster Bar on Thursday were shipped from Louisiana, but when the oyster farming industry is up and running, the customers will be able to enjoy oysters grown in Texas. It’s thanks to the work of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, State Representative Todd Hunter and Brad Lomax, the owner of Water Street Oyster Bar — to name a few.

“It’s been three years, working and realizing that Texas needed to get this industry rolling, because we were missing something by not having an oyster farming industry,” said Lomax.

