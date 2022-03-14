Texas Oyster Harvesting Closings Completely Break Down Oyster Supply Chain

Permanent and temporary closures of oyster harvesting areas by the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TDPW) have brought protests by oyster fishermen and contributing to the shortage of Gulf oysters, as well as high prices. The department said the move was due to a variety of environmental concerns.

The department has converted three bays near Rockport to “sanctuary” status, permanently closed to oyster harvesting.

In addition it has issued a temporary closure of oyster harvesting in Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, and San Antonio Bay due to a variety of environmental concerns.

