Texas Primed to be Pearl in New Oyster Farming Industry

Whether you love them or hate them, you can’t deny that oysters are a staple in the Gulf Coast diet. That’s why it’s big news that Texas will finally be allowed to take part in and financially benefit from oyster farming.

Only this kind of farming doesn’t involve tractors, seeds or soil, says Texas A&M University at Galveston Seafood Safety Lab Manager Mona Hochman ‘94.

“Think floating cages, longlines and a visibly segmented area within a bay,” she said.

As manager of Texas’ only oyster-testing lab, Hochman is aware of the myriad issues associated with eating oysters and how proper growth and harvesting techniques can translate to the new oyster farming industry.

