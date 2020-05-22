Texas Says Shucks, Let’s Give Oyster Growing a Try

Holly Binns, The Pew Charitable Trusts Seafood May 22, 2020

Wild oyster populations are struggling in Texas waters, so state officials want to let people start growing the mollusks off the coast.

To that end, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission this week issued rules to guide oyster-growing operations. The guidelines, which take effect in September, are meant to give the new industry a good shot at success while protecting important coastal habitat such as seagrass meadows and natural oyster reefs.

Oyster aquaculture, called mariculture in Texas, introduces native oyster larvae grown in land-based hatcheries into areas of state waters. The mollusks typically mature to market size in cages that float or are suspended in the water.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Pew Charitable Trusts

Related Articles

Seafood

Texas Muscles in on Oyster Farming

May 30, 2019 Suzanne Freeman, Corpus Christi Business News

Texas has a new industry. Oyster farming will be legal in Texas as of September 1 now that Gov. Greg Abbott has signed House Bill 1300 into law. The bill by Coastal Bend Rep. Todd Hunter (R-Corpus Christi), includes Texas in a growing industry that state law historically prohibited. Texas was the only coastal state in the United States that did not allow oyster farming.

Seafood

Texas Supreme Court Ruling Keeps Oysters Under State Control

May 17, 2019 Ed Lallo, Gulf Seafood News

A storm that brewed in Galveston Bay for the past four-years over the ownership of Texas oyster production rights has finally subsided. A Texas Supreme Court ruling and new legislation has effectively shuddered the Chamber-Liberty Counties Navigation District (CLCND) claim to lease submerged bottomland to Sustainable Texas Oyster Resource Management (STORM) for the purpose of growing oysters.