Texas Seafood Industry Navigates Rough Waters as Debts, Inventory Rise Higher

When it comes to business plans during the coronavirus pandemic, the seafood industry has found itself at sea.

“We don’t have a clue,” said Jure Slabic, an oysterman in Galveston, Texas. “We haven’t processed a single oyster since March 23.”

More than most foodstuffs, the seafood industry depends on restaurants that put a premium on freshness. Consequently, the coronavirus shutdowns slammed fishers, leaving boats at the dock, inventory stacked or tossed as debt piles up.

