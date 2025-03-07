Thai Union Ranks Top 1% in S&P Global Assessment

Thai Union Group PCL, the world’s seafood leader, has been recognized as one the world’s most sustainable companies in the food products industry, ranking in the top 1% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

Thai Union achieved a score of 85 out of 100 following S&P’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2024 and was one of only 780 companies listed in the Yearbook out of 7,690 assessed. Within the food products industry, 26 companies were selected from 213 that underwent an assessment. S&P’s evaluation focused on sustainability areas such as biodiversity, climate strategy, health and nutrition, human rights, and supply chain management.

“This recognition from S&P Global underscores Thai Union’s unwavering commitment to creating a more responsible and resilient seafood industry,” said Adam Brennan, Thai Union’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Through our SeaChange® 2030 global sustainability strategy, we’re focused on driving meaningful progress across our entire value chain – from the way we source and produce, to how we engage and uplift the communities we operate in to achieve our purpose of ‘Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans’. We believe that by embedding sustainability into every facet of our value chain, we can secure a thriving future for both people and planet.”

The Yearbook inclusion comes after Thai Union was ranked number one in the food products industry on the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) late last year, further highlighting the Company’s dedication to responsible business practices under SeaChange® 2030. Thai Union has been listed for 11 consecutive years on the DJSI, a family of indices evaluating the sustainability performance of thousands of publicly traded companies.

Launched in 2023, SeaChange® 2030 is anchored by 11 interconnected goals, including a 42% reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a commitment to net zero by 2050, and a THB 250 million investment in ecosystem restoration and protection. Through 2030, Thai Union committed THB 7.2 billion (USD 200 million) to SeaChange®, which is the equivalent of its entire 2022 net profit.