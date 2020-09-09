Thailand’s Environmental-Friendly Shrimps Set to Entice More American Consumers

The Department of Fisheries in collaboration with Thai Feed Mill Association, Thai Sustainable Fisheries Roundtable (TSFR), shrimp farmers and exporters is supporting Thailand’s journey to achieve environmental-friendly and sustainable shrimp farming for trust among global consumers.

According to TSFR, environmental balances have been increasingly popular in Thailand’s white shrimp farming industry, leading to changes throughout the supply chain from feed mill and farm environment to farming techniques as well as water and energy management to release less waste to the environment. Feed mill in particular relies on responsibly-sourced fish meal that meets international-standard practices. A new water management system was developed to achieve 100% recycling.

Meanwhile, the government has toughened its control on the fishing industry, to ensure fishing tools, fishing methods and vessel monitoring system (VMS) meet the Non-Illegal Unreported Unregulated (Non-IUU) regulation.

