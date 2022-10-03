The Aquaculture Stewardship Council and Sushi Maki Host a Sun-Soaked Certified Seafood Celebration

Miami – The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Sushi Maki last week kicked off National Seafood Month with a sunshine-soaked, certified seafood celebration, welcoming over 100 attendees at Sushi Maki’s flagship Coconut Grove location in Miami, Florida, fittingly located next to a beautiful marina.

The three-hour gathering featured media personnel, seafood producers, distributors, retailers, culinary influencers, social media personalities and more joining to taste and dive into an October-long collaboration: the first-ever “Sushi Maki Certified Seafood Experience, Together with ASC” featuring an array of activations aimed at generating greater awareness, understanding and interest in modern aquaculture and responsibly raised ASC-certified sushi. The event and activation are part of a series of in-market activations ASC is organizing nationwide to highlight the strengths and benefits of ASC-certified seafood.

With a DJ spinning Miami-inspired soul tunes and interactive kiosks showcasing Sushi Maki and ASC’s collaboration, guests were treated to a curated menu of ASC-certified dishes while Sushi Maki debuted its brand new “ASC Dragon Poke Bowl,” featuring ASC-certified shrimp at high-profile locations across Miami.

As the world’s leading certification program and label for farmed seafood, ASC works with consumers, farming communities and environmentally minded companies like Sushi Maki to ensure the highest standards are being met from farm to fork. Sushi Maki has been the premiere, award-winning name in sushi throughout greater South Florida since 2000, serving innovative dishes made with premium seafood at 26 locations, including full-service restaurants as well as sushi stations at Whole Foods, Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and local universities FIU, University of Miami and Nova.

As part of the experience, Sushi Maki will promote the “ASC Dragon Poke Bowl” at its locations throughout October where interactive materials encourage diners to learn more about ASC’s certification program and Sushi Maki’s commitment to responsibly farmed seafood. QR codes will draw guests to fun digital activities surveying their sustainability knowledge for a chance to win restaurant discounts and other prizes.

“As the first sushi chain in North America to offer certified responsible seafood, there’s no better way to launch National Seafood Month than with an event like our Sept. 21 gathering,” said Abe Ng, Sushi Maki CEO. “We are excited to partner with ASC to demonstrate our mission of spreading goodness, not only in Miami but around the world. We are thrilled to engage our guests and team members with the Certified Seafood Experience this October, when conversations about responsible aquaculture are more important than ever.”

“This fall, ASC is visiting select cities to showcase the benefits of responsible seafood. Miami is very special to us,” said Dr. Mark Lang, Director of Marketing, ASC U.S. “We’ve identified locations where there are individuals, companies and partners already advocating for the benefits of certified farmed seafood, allowing us to make deeper community connections and inroads that broaden the conversation around responsible aquaculture. Sushi Maki leads the nation among restaurants that actively inform and inspire their patrons and employees about the meaning of certified seafood. This partnership is just the beginning of our journey into a New Way to Seafood.”

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Since 2010, ASC has been creating and enforcing the world’s strictest combinations of standards for:

Improving farmed seafood quality and safety.

Ensuring supply chain integrity from the farm to the store.

Providing the most comprehensive transparency through public disclosure.

Protecting the environment, workers and communities.

It’s the best way to ensure the seafood you’re buying is what it claims to be. For more information, visit https://us.asc-aqua.org/.

About Sushi Maki

Founded in 2000, Sushi Maki is an award-winning leader in fast-casual dining, offering premium-quality fare and relaxed dining atmospheres throughout South Florida. Passionate about providing the freshest and finest quality sushi, Sushi Maki maintains uncompromising standards while putting a modern spin on the traditional sushi experience. Always environmentally aware, Sushi Maki was the first sushi chain in the United States to earn Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification, sourcing seafood from sustainable fisheries and promoting responsible ecological harvesting habits. The company is also certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), the world’s leading certification for environmentally and socially-responsible farmed seafood. With over 20 locations, including restaurants in South Miami, Dadeland, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, Coconut Grove, Kendall and Miami International Airport, as well as sushi stations in over a dozen Whole Foods Markets, the University of Miami, Nova Southeastern University, Florida International University, Baptist Hospital and the Hard Rock Stadium, Sushi Maki has grown steadily and achieved significant profitability. True to the company’s mantra of “spreading goodness,” Sushi Maki has been at the forefront of the sustainable seafood movement, leading to increased environmental involvement and sustainability awareness within the Miami community.