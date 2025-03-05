The Common Fish Wendy’s Uses for its Fish Sandwich

Did you know Wendy’s serves fish? Although some restaurants do offer it year-round, the Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich typically only appears on menus nationwide for a limited period each year. The short window of time that this sandwich is available gives it a special allure, but most customers are fans of this entrée because of its unique flavor rather than its rarity. While Culver’s uses a North Atlantic cod for its fish entrées and Popeye’s uses flounder in its fish sandwiches, Wendy’s relies on another species for its fish sandwich: wild-caught Alaskan pollock.

Wendy’s credits these fillets for giving them “the best all-around fish sandwich among fast food restaurants.” But what makes it so good? It all starts with the texture; Alaskan pollock has a refreshingly flaky consistency once cooked, which makes it effortless to sink your teeth into. Complimented by a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs, the sandwich takes on a perfect balance between crispy and soft.

