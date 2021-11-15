The Global Seafood Market Conference Celebrates 10th Anniversary in January 2022

Washington, DC – The National Fisheries Institute has announced it will host the 10th Anniversary of The Global Seafood Market Conference (GSMC) in person from January 18 – 20, 2022 in Orlando. GSMC offers high-caliber insights and dynamic discussions drawing on the collective knowledge of the seafood community’s foremost experts. Registration for the 2022 Global Seafood Market Conference (GSMC) is now open.

“NFI is always striving to make GSMC a valuable experience built on industry insights and data,” said the National Fisheries Institute’s Programs Director, Richard Barry. “We also recognize the need for networking, since this will be the first in-person conference for the seafood industry in 24 months.”

The conference will continue to offer unmatched access to expertise featuring; 210 Analytics, IRI, Datassential, Rabobank and Wells Fargo, as well as new perspectives from voices like Hudson Riehle, Senior Vice President, Research & Knowledge Group, National Restaurant Association.

“Escalating operational costs and continued supply chain disruption will remain two of the biggest challenges for the seafood industry in the new year,” said Derek Figueroa, Seattle Fish Company CEO & President and NFI Chairman. “Business leaders must make rapid decisions and take immediate actions to sustain operations and serve their customers. The GSMC serves as the preeminent conference providing invaluable analysis and discussions from thought-leaders that will prove critical as our community continues to navigate a global logistics crisis.”

