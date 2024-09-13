The Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) Welcomes Cooke Inc. to the Global Partnership

Haarlem, The Netherlands – The Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative is pleased to announce that Cooke Inc. has joined GSSI as a Funding Partner.

Cooke’s core purpose is to cultivate the ocean with care, nourish the world, provide for families, and build stronger communities – this aligns closely with the vision of GSSI. Sustainable development has been a driving force for Cooke, with investment in science-based marine practices and innovation, allowing them to bring a healthy and sustainable protein source to tables around the world.

As a GSSI Partner, Cooke aims to play a larger role in empowering our sustainability leaders to collaborate and share knowledge to ensure confidence in the supply of certified seafood.

“We recognize that it is important to our customers that our values and company mission are reflected in the daily work of our employees across our divisions, our supply chain and in our communities. As a family company, we know that providing a sustainable food source to the world is a top priority and that sustainable aquaculture and fishing are crucial elements in feeding generations to come. Working with GSSI and their members, we will continue to ensure our seafood is certified to the highest standards,” says Michael Szemerda, Chief Sustainability Officer, Cooke Inc.

About GSSI

The Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) is a public-private partnership working together on a common purpose: turn seafood into a driver for good to preserve oceans for future generations and drive forward more sustainable seafood for everyone. As one of the largest precompetitive collaborations in the world aligning businesses, NGOs, governments, and international organizations representing the full seafood value chain – the GSSI Global Partnership invites seafood sustainability leaders to join and become part of the solution.

For more information on the benefits of joining the GSSI Global Partnership and how to become a partner, please visit www.ourgssi.org or contact secretariat@ourgssi.org.