The Hidden Health Penalty of Seafood Tariffs

President Donald Trump’s tariffs will raise seafood prices, which could undermine cardiovascular health

The average American eats 20 pounds of seafood each year—about three-fourths of which is imported. New tariffs will increase prices for and reduce consumption of shrimp, salmon, canned tuna, and tilapia—the four most popular seafood products in the United States. That could pit Americans’ heart health against their wallets.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) dietary guidelines [PDF] recommend consuming eight ounces of seafood per week, or 26 pounds per year. Underlying that recommendation is a mountain of scientific evidence showing that consuming seafood rich in omega-3 fatty acids supports health and reduces risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States.

