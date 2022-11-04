The Marine Stewardship Council Fisheries Standard 3.0

The MSC Fisheries Standard is the leading international standard for sustainable fishing and is used to assess if fisheries are well-managed and environmentally sustainable.

Our Standard is based on the United Nations FAO guidelines for ecolabelling and reflects the most up-to-date understanding of fisheries science and best practice in fisheries management.

We regularly review our Standard to ensure it remains the leading measure of fisheries sustainability. The latest version of our Standard (version 3.0) was published in October 2022, following the most comprehensive review to date.

The most recent Standard (version 3.0) contains significant improvements to help address some of the most difficult issues facing the oceans, including better protections for marine biodiversity and incentivizing stronger ocean governance.

