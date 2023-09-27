The National Fisheries Institute Continues Its Successful Promotion of Seafood With the 4th Annual National Pescatarian Month

A complement to National Seafood Month, National Pescatarian Month in October helps to encourage the consumption of fish and shellfish plus vegetables — a healthy combination.

Reston, Va. — The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is ready to start its fourth annual National Pescatarian Month in October, complete with delicious new fish and shellfish recipes, nutrition information, cooking tips, an updated e-cookbook and even more on its award-winning blog, Dish on Fish.

National Pescatarian Month is designed to celebrate those who have adopted a healthy pescatarian diet and lifestyle, as well as to encourage everyone to make room on their menus for more seafood. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend consuming at least two to three seafood meals every week, either at home or in restaurants, and one goal of National Pescatarian Month is to help bolster efforts already underway by retailers, foodservice operators and brands as part of the existing National Seafood Month, also in October.

“The response to Dish on Fish and our popular e-cookbook, ‘Everyday Seafood Recipes: 85+ Quick & Easy Dishes,’ has helped drive the conversation and excitement about pescatarian diets and their health benefits during National Pescatarian Month and all year long,” said Rima Kleiner, a registered dietitian and licensed nutritionist who keeps Dish on Fish stocked with delicious recipes, easy meal planning tips, nutritional information and relatable health news. “From baked spinach and artichoke shrimp dip to juicy salmon sliders, we dish up nutritious and delicious recipes on Dish on Fish that will satisfy pescatarians, omnivores and everyone in between.”

In addition to new recipes, updated nutrition guidance and pescatarian-focused meal plans, Dish on Fish — official sponsor of National Pescatarian Month — will feature a QR code this year to make it easier than ever to download the e-cookbook from mobile devices.

The NFI and its members partner with other seafood industry groups to spread the word about National Pescatarian Month and the health benefits of a fish- or seafood-centered diet with vegetables.

“We are proud to be able to once again promote the benefits of a pescatarian diet and lifestyle through Dish on Fish and its sponsorship of National Pescatarian Month,” said NFI’s Brandon Phillips, Vice President of External Affairs and Councils. “Sharing some of what we love most about delicious fish and seafood is a joy all year around but especially in October during this celebration.”

To learn more about Dish on Fish and National Pescatarian Month, visit dishonfish.com or head to its Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About National Pescatarian Month

National Pescatarian Month is recognized each October in celebration of Pescatarians and the Pescatarian Diet. This officially designated holiday embraces the health and lifestyle advantages of choosing a pescatarian diet, which consists of seafood and vegetarian options. The holiday encourages consumers to “Go Pescatarian” in October, with a goal of eating at least two to three seafood meals a week, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or prepared at home. National Pescatarian Month is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. To learn more about National Pescatarian Month, visit NFI’s Dish on Fish blog.

About The National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, the NFI’s diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. The NFI promotes the federal government’s Dietary Guidelines, which suggest that Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice per week for longer, healthier lives. The NFI and its members are committed to sustainable management of our oceans and to being stewards of our environment through the NFI’s embrace of the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Fisheries. The NFI believes the investment it makes in the world’s oceans today will provide our children and future generations the health benefits of a plentiful supply of fish and other seafood tomorrow. From responsible aquaculture and a marketplace supporting free trade to ensuring consumers and the media have the facts about the health benefits of fish and shellfish, the NFI and its members support and promote sound public policy based on ground-truth science.