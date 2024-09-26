The National Fisheries Institute Encourages Seafood Consumption With the 5th Annual National Pescatarian Month

A complement to National Seafood Month, National Pescatarian Month in October promotes a diet of fish and shellfish plus vegetables — healthy, versatile, delicious and easy.

Reston, Va. — The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is about to launch its fifth annual National Pescatarian Month in October. The popular multi-platform campaign encourages the consumption of fish and shellfish plus vegetables through an updated e-cookbook with over 100 pescatarian-friendly recipes, the award-winning Dish on Fish blog, on-air TV segments, and digital and social activations.

National Pescatarian Month celebrates those who have embraced a pescatarian lifestyle, and reminds everyone to make room on their menus for more seafood. One goal of National Pescatarian Month is to help bolster efforts already underway by retailers, foodservice operators and brands as part of the existing National Seafood Month, also in October.

“It’s exciting to drive the conversation around National Pescatarian Month and to inspire people to eat more seafood through our efforts with the top-ranked Dish on Fish blog and our newly updated e-cookbook, ‘Everyday Seafood Recipes: 100+ Quick and Easy Dishes,’” said Rima Kleiner, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian-nutritionist who keeps Dish on Fish stocked with delicious recipes, easy meal planning tips, science-based nutrition information and relatable health news. “We hope to show that adopting a pescatarian lifestyle — for a few weeks, a month or even longer — can be healthy, versatile, easy and satisfying.”

“Everyday Seafood Recipes” features over a dozen all-new recipes for 2024, including Salmon Smash Burgers, Spicy Clam Dip and 7-Layer Tuna Pasta Salad, as well as favorite meals and snacks. Dish on Fish — official sponsor of National Pescatarian Month — will promote the e-cookbook, pescatarian-focused meal plans, recipes and cooking tips all month long.

The NFI and its members partner with other seafood industry groups to spread the word about National Pescatarian Month and the health benefits of a fish- or seafood-centered diet.

“We view National Pescatarian Month as a win for our members and for the fish and seafood industry as well as for consumers, and we are proud to promote it through Dish on Fish and its sponsorship of the campaign,” said NFI’s Brandon Phillips, Vice President of External Affairs and Councils. “Some of our most important work throughout the year culminates in October, when we all work together to celebrate a healthy and tasty pescatarian diet and lifestyle.”

To learn more about Dish on Fish and National Pescatarian Month, visit dishonfish.com or head to its Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagrampages.

About National Pescatarian Month

National Pescatarian Month is recognized each October in celebration of Pescatarians and the Pescatarian Diet. This officially designated holiday embraces the health and lifestyle advantages of choosing a pescatarian diet, which consists of seafood and vegetarian options. The holiday encourages consumers to “Go Pescatarian” in October, with a goal of eating at least two to three seafood meals a week, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or prepared at home. National Pescatarian Month is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. To learn more about National Pescatarian Month, visit NFI’s Dish on Fish blog.

About The National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, the NFI’s diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. The NFI promotes the federal government’s Dietary Guidelines, which suggest that Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice per week for longer, healthier lives. The NFI and its members are committed to sustainable management of our oceans and to being stewards of our environment through the NFI’s embrace of the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Fisheries. The NFI believes the investment it makes in the world’s oceans today will provide our children and future generations the health benefits of a plentiful supply of fish and other seafood tomorrow. From responsible aquaculture and a marketplace supporting free trade to ensuring consumers and the media have the facts about the health benefits of fish and shellfish, the NFI and its members support and promote sound public policy based on ground-truth science.

About Rima Kleiner

A registered dietitian-nutritionist, Rima Kleiner specializes in translating nutrition science into bite-sized, impactful language that empowers individuals to make healthful lifestyle changes. She helps educate consumers, media and healthcare providers on the health benefits of eating, and ease of cooking, seafood at DishOnFish.com. Rima holds a Master of Science in Human Nutrition from Arizona State University and is an active member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Rima currently lives in Greensboro, North Carolina with her husband and two children.