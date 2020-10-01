The National Fisheries Institute Kicks Off First Official National Pescatarian Month

McLEAN, Va., Sept. 30, 2020 marks the beginning of the first-ever National Pescatarian Month, sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) and its award-winning blog, Dish on Fish.

National Pescatarian Month is designed to help keep seafood top of mind with consumers, encouraging them to enjoy seafood at least two or three times a week, either at home or when dining out. The initiative’s goal is to bolster the existing efforts of many retailers, foodservice operators, and brands that market under the National Seafood Month umbrella. NFI’s message to the public during October is to ‘Go Pescatarian.’

“Thanks to the NFI membership, National Pescatarian Month will be celebrated every October,” said Judy Dashiell, senior vice president of NFI, “We hope it will become an industry-wide event year after year.“

The designation of October as National Pescatarian Month strengthens the month’s connection to seafood, long been celebrated as National Seafood Month. “The two celebrations go hand in hand,” explained Dashiell.

The NFI worked with National Today—the premier site for tracking food culture and the curator of special days and months—to designate National Pescatarian Month throughout October as an official event. This recognition will shine a national spotlight on the pescatarian lifestyle, which features a diet that is part seafood and part vegetarian.

As the sponsor of National Pescatarian Month, Dish on Fish will showcase nutritious, pescatarian-focused meal plans, along with tips for simple seafood prep and cooking on their blog throughout the month. Dish on Fish today also unveiled its new e-cookbook, “Everyday Seafood Recipes: 53 Quick & Easy Dishes,” featuring primarily pescatarian, original recipes for the home cook.

Everything in the new e-cookbook shows how easy and convenient going pescatarian can be, Dashiell pointed out. Nearly all of its recipes—for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks—have been created or approved by nationally recognized registered dietician Rima Kleiner, MS, RDN, and each is accompanied by either a mouthwatering image or a fun video. The e-cookbook also includes a foreword and recipe contribution by noted chef and seafood champion Barton Seaver, the author of the cookbook “The Joy of Seafood.”

In addition to promoting educational material about National Pescatarian Month on their platforms, the NFI and its members have partnered with other seafood industry groups, registered dieticians, and lifestyle bloggers to help spread the word. Partners of the program will tout the various health benefits of pescatarianism with their respective audiences and celebrate the seafood-and-vegetable lifestyle.

To learn more about Dish on Fish, visit dishonfish.com or head to its Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About National Pescatarian Month

National Pescatarian Month is recognized each October in celebration of pescatarians and the pescatarian diet. This officially designated holiday embraces the health and lifestyle advantages of choosing a pescatarian diet, which consists of seafood + vegetarian options. The holiday encourages consumers to “Go Pescatarian” in October, with a goal of eating a least two to three seafood meals a week, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or prepared at home. National Pescatarian Month is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. To learn more about National Pescatarian Month, visit the NFI’s blog Dish on Fish.

About The National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, The NFI’s diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. The NFI promotes the federal government’s Dietary Guidelines, which suggests Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice per week, for longer, healthier lives.

The NFI and its members are committed to sustainable management of our oceans and to being stewards of our environment, through the institute’s embrace of the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Fisheries. The NFI believes the investment it makes in the world’s oceans today will provide our children and future generations the health benefits of a plentiful supply of fish and other seafood tomorrow.

From responsible aquaculture and a marketplace supporting free trade to ensuring consumers and the media have the facts about the health benefits of fish and shellfish, The NFI and its members support and promote sound public policy based on ground-truth science.