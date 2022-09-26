The National Fisheries Institute Provides Recipes, Meal Plans, Health Info & More During Third Annual National Pescatarian Month

McLEAN, Va. — The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is ready to start its third annual National Pescatarian Month in October, complete with delicious new fish and shellfish recipes, nutritional information, an e-cookbook and even more on its award-winning blog, Dish on Fish.

National Pescatarian Month is designed to celebrate those who have adopted a healthy pescatarian diet and lifestyle, as well as to encourage everyone to make room on their menus for more seafood. U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend consuming at least two to three fish-central meals a week, either at home or restaurants, and National Pescatarian Month’s goal is to help bolster efforts already underway by retailers, foodservice operators, and brands as part of the existing National Seafood Month, also in October.

“We’ve had great success reaching Pescatarians and others through Dish on Fish and its sponsorship of National Pescatarian Month,” said Judy Dashiell, Senior Vice President of NFI. “We’re really excited to build on that here in the initiative’s third year and beyond.”

Added Dashiell: “We’re continually adding amazing new fish- and seafood-focused recipes to the Dish on Fish blog, including monthly meal plans, health information, an e-cookbook and more. We hope it provides one more avenue for customers to ‘Go Pescatarian’ by choosing to feed their families seafood.”

As the sponsor of National Pescatarian Month, Dish on Fish will again showcase nutritious, pescatarian-focused recipes and meal plans, along with prep and cooking tips throughout October. The blog’s popular e-cookbook, “Everyday Seafood Recipes: 75+ Quick & Easy Dishes,” will return with updated recipes and engaging seafood ideas.

In addition to promoting educational material about National Pescatarian Month on its platforms, the NFI and its members have partnered with other seafood industry groups to help spread the word. Partners of the program will tout the various health benefits of pescetarianism with their respective audiences and celebrate the seafood-and-vegetable lifestyle.

To learn more about Dish on Fish, visit dishonfish.com or head to its Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About National Pescatarian Month

National Pescatarian Month is recognized each October in celebration of Pescatarians and the Pescatarian Diet. This officially designated holiday embraces the health and lifestyle advantages of choosing a pescatarian diet, which consists of seafood and vegetarian options. The holiday encourages consumers to “Go Pescatarian” in October, with a goal of eating at least two to three seafood meals a week, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or prepared at home. National Pescatarian Month is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. To learn more about National Pescatarian Month, visit NFI’s Dish on Fish blog.

About The National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, the NFI’s diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. The NFI promotes the federal government’s Dietary Guidelines, which suggest that Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice per week for longer, healthier lives. The NFI and its members are committed to sustainable management of our oceans and to being stewards of our environment through the NFI’s embrace of the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Fisheries. The NFI believes the investment it makes in the world’s oceans today will provide our children and future generations the health benefits of a plentiful supply of fish and other seafood tomorrow. From responsible aquaculture and a marketplace supporting free trade to ensuring consumers and the media have the facts about the health benefits of fish and shellfish, the NFI and its members support and promote sound public policy based on ground-truth science.