The Norwegian Norm Price Council’s Additional Tax Undermines Sustainable Aquaculture According to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is strongly responding to the recently announced addition to the norm price of 1.5 NOK per kg for ASC certified fish, warning that this will have serious and unintended environmental consequences for the Norwegian aquaculture industry.

The Norm Price Council has introduced a special tax on ASC certified salmon, despite the fact that the ASC programme sets significantly stricter environmental and social requirements than the Norwegian authorities themselves. The purpose is to tax farmers for the increased income they achieve by selling sustainably farmed fish.

Laetitia Rosing, Producer Outreach and Regional Manager Nordics at ASC said, “We understand that this addition to the norm price is purely fiscal and intended to generate revenue. Nevertheless, the added fee will undermine several years of progress towards more sustainable aquaculture in Norway. This is a tax on accountability when authorities should make it attractive for farmers to choose the most responsible and transparent certification scheme on the market.”

An Economic Penalty for Sustainability

ASC certified farmers face a significant financial burden, while other less stringent sustainability schemes are not affected by the additional tax. The organisation fears that the aquaculture industry’s environmental work will be weakened.

Rosing added, “The Norm Price Council has shown a lack of understanding of how certification schemes and market forces interact. Instead of promoting sustainability, this tax creates a zero-sum game where the consequence is weaker environmental standards and increased reputational risk for the Norwegian aquaculture industry.”

No Transparency, No Dialogue

ASC has repeatedly attempted to enter into dialogue with Norwegian authorities to discuss the consequences of this tax, most recently in the form of a letter to the Ministry of Finance in January. The request for an urgent meeting has remained unanswered.

“How can an internationally recognized environmental organization be completely ignored in a decision that directly affects our work?” asks Rosing.

“If the goal was truly to ensure fair taxation in the industry, alternative solutions should have been considered. Instead, Norwegian authorities, without dialogue with ASC, which is explicitly mentioned in the decision, have introduced a policy that opposes sustainable production.”

Harmful Consequences for the Industry and the Market

By making ASC certification more expensive, Norwegian authorities are sending a clear signal: sustainability does not pay. The most likely consequences include:

Increased reputational risk for Norwegian salmon, as export markets demand increasingly stronger sustainability commitments.

Reduced investment in innovation, as manufacturers are likely to pause or innovation projects promoting sustainability.

A setback for global sustainability goals, as environmental requirements weaken and the ASC reinvests certification revenues in developing more responsible aquaculture.

Rosing concludes, “This decision will be a direct step backwards for responsible aquaculture. The Norm Price Council may not have intended to oppose sustainability, but that is precisely what they are doing. We urge the Norwegian authorities to re-evaluate this tax and enter into dialogue to find a fair and balanced solution that does not punish those who are leading the industry towards a more responsible future.”

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

Setting The Standard for Seafood.

ASC is driving the world’s leading certification programme for responsibly farmed seafood.

ASC is leading the transformation of the seafood farming industry towards environmental sustainability and social responsibility by setting the most robust standards and providing the highest assurance, integrity and transparency throughout the supply chain.

Our vision is a world where aquaculture plays a major role in supplying food and social benefits for humanity whilst minimising negative impacts on the environment.

Our standards ensure that seafood with the ASC label has been farmed with care.

About Atlantic Sapphire ASA

Atlantic Sapphire is pioneering Bluehouse® (land-raised) salmon farming, locally, and transforming protein production, globally. Atlantic Sapphire operated its innovation center in Denmark from 2011 until 2021 with a strong focus on R&D and innovation to equip the Company with the technology and procedure that enable the Company to commercially scale up production in end markets close to the consumer.

In the US, the Company holds the requisite permits and patents to construct its Bluehouse® in an ideal location in Homestead, Florida, just south of Miami. The Company’s Phase 1 facility is in operation, which provides the capacity to harvest up to approximately 9,500 tons (HOG) of salmon annually. The Company completed its first commercial harvest in the US in September 2020. Atlantic Sapphire is currently constructing its Phase 2 expansion, which will bring total annual production capacity to 25,000 tons and has a long-term targeted harvest volume of 220,000 tons. Visit bluehousesalmon.com.