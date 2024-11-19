The Norwegian Seafood Council Launches New Campaign with Haaland Videos

Seafood ambassador and football star Erling Haaland is featured in the Norwegian Seafood Council’s brand-new videos, that highlight the importance of the origin and the craftsmanship behind seafood from Norway. The videos will be featured in campaigns across many markets and platforms.

In March earlier this year, it was announced that Erling Haaland has signed a deal with the Norwegian Seafood Council. Over the next two years, the football star will be an ambassador for Norwegian seafood – representing the brand Seafood from Norway.

The Norwegian Seafood Council’s latest project with Haaland is a series of brand-new commercials that highlight the importance of the origin and the craftsmanship behind seafood from Norway.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Norwegian Seafood Council