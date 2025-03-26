The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) Celebrates 7 Years of Scaling Sustainability in the Shrimp Industry

For the Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP), sustainability is not only a commitment but also a proactive, inspiring, and continuously improving process. “Leading by example has not only been a strategic foundation but also our greatest source of learning,” reflects SSP Director Pamela Nath as she commemorates another year since the organization’s founding.

Over the past seven years, this group of Ecuadorian producers has proven that quality, competitiveness, and responsible practices are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they have raised the bar in the global aquaculture industry by producing premium shrimp that meets the highest social, environmental, and food safety standards. However, their greatest achievement may not lie solely in transforming the industry but in their own evolution throughout the process.

“SSP has matured as an organization, establishing itself as a pre-competitive ecosystem that promotes sustainability beyond its own producers,” says Nath. “This evolution has been the result of a permanent commitment to progress and innovation. As SSP has grown, so have its strategies, initiatives, and the reach of its impact.”

This development has been marked by milestones that have redefined SSP’s role in the sector:

1. SSP certification has become the most sustainable, rigorous, and transparent production standard. Through strict farm audits, this model ensures compliance with the highest social and environmental standards, antibiotic-free production, neutral impact on water, and full traceability through blockchain technology.

2. Creation of the Sustainability Leadership Roundtable as a strategic space to bring together producers, experts, and key players in the aquaculture industry. This platform has fostered collaboration to raise sustainability standards, promote innovation, and address challenges.

Notable examples include the conservation and protection of Ecuador’s mangroves in partnership with Clark University and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF); the promotion of living wages in collaboration with the International Trade Initiative (IDH) and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC); the Aquaculture Environmental Footprint Working Group with IDH; reducing the carbon footprint in shrimp production with The Nature Conservancy (TNC); and participation in the FAO’s antimicrobial resistance platform

3. Inclusion of small and medium-sized actors in sustainability efforts through the Scale Up program. This initiative aims to improve environmental, social, and operational practices in production, both on farms and in hatcheries.

During SSP’s seventh anniversary, the organization is also celebrating the first year since launching the initial edition of Scale Up for shrimp hatcheries. Throughout this period, the program has trained over 100 people and engaged 17 hatcheries committed to adopting better practices, optimizing processes, reducing environmental impact, and strengthening production capacity under sustainable criteria.

4. SSP has promoted consumer awareness through initiatives like the Shrimp Summit Ecuador, where retailers and suppliers gain firsthand insight into producers’ commitment to sustainability. Additionally, collaborations with chefs and registered dietitians have led to the development of nutritional and culinary guides, providing consumers with tools to make informed choices. SSP has also developed an education program for sustainable development of the industry, called SustainED, as well as the sustainability forum Race to the Top.

Today, SSP seeks to foster a market where sustainability is no longer a competitive advantage but the standard. The legacy of these seven years is measured by the ability to inspire others to adopt responsible production and sourcing. “In the coming years, SSP will continue innovating, expanding its impact, and bringing in more allies to transform global aquaculture,” concludes the director.

About SSP

The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) is a group of leading companies committed to transforming the future of shrimp aquaculture. As pioneers in Ecuador, SSP members strive to generate and promote the highest quality products, produced under the strictest social and environmental standards, through increased collaboration and transparency.