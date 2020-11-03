‘They All Died’: Peconic Bay Scallop Harvesting Season Appears Lost

Peconic Bay scallops, which endured a historic die-off last year, appear to have suffered an even worse fate this year as baymen say early trips show none are to be found, and researchers continue to study multiple potential causes.

The scallop harvest season, which starts Monday and continues through March 31, is expected to be a wipeout, fishermen say.

Longtime Peconic bayman Bob Bourguignon from Flanders said he and two other longtime baymen took a recent trip to survey some of the best scallop grounds in the Peconic and Shinnecock Bay and found not a single harvestable scallop.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Newsday