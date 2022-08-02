Three Individuals to Be Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Encourage More Americans to Eat Seafood for Better Health

The Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is proud to announce its class of 2022 Seafood Nutrition Partnership Honorees, a group of individuals who have gone above and beyond to support the SNP mission, inspiring a healthier America with exceptional outreach and impact in raising awareness about the essential nutritional benefits of eating seafood. These individuals, who will be acknowledged formally at the Seafood Nutrition Partnership Honors Gala on September 21, are passionate about improving the lives of Americans and have demonstrated exceptional impact.

“There are so many leaders within the seafood community making a positive impact on the health of Americans through seafood nutrition,” said SNP President Linda Cornish. “We are proud to announce the exemplary leaders selected for the 2022 SNP Honors, who have gone above and beyond in promoting seafood’s health and nutritional benefits.”

2022 SNP HONOREES:

Dr. Joseph R. Hibbeln, renowned omega-3 scientist and researcher, will be awarded the inaugural SNP Seafood Science Excellence for Human Health Award, which honors a leader in seafood science in the area of human health and nutrition who has demonstrated extraordinary impact and approach to improving public health through seafood nutrition. This nominee has dedicated significant time in research, education and outreach to further the knowledge and awareness of the essential health benefits that come from seafood consumption.

Joe is receiving this honor for his work in leading the systematic review on the “Relationships between seafood consumption during pregnancy and childhood and neurocognitive development” as published in PLEFA in October 2019. Joe led the science council as well as other expert scientists around the world in this effort over a 12 month period to produce this seminal study. In addition, he has dedicated significant time to strengthening the body of seafood nutrition science through his lifelong research in seafood nutrition, omega-3s, and brain health.

Mr. Joseph Bundrant, CEO of Trident Seafoods, will be awarded the SNP Seafood Industry Visionary Award, which honors a leader within the seafood sector demonstrating impactful support for SNP and its mission. This nominee rallies and encourages the industry to collaborate and focus on the public health benefits of SNP’s mission of increasing seafood consumption for the health of all Americans. As a result of this nominee’s significant efforts, a broad segment of the industry has increased their support for building awareness for seafood nutrition.

Joe is receiving this honor for championing SNP and serving as a founding investor in SNP almost 10 years ago. Joe is personally passionate about the public health benefits of seafood nutrition and envisioned an organization that would provide evidence-based messaging to empower Americans to eat more seafood for better health. He has encouraged his family, team, and network to collaborate with and support the work of the Seafood Nutrition Partnership in their respective capacities. Joe’s contributions of his time, talent, and resources have made a lasting impact on SNP’s mission and many lives have been improved through seafood nutrition.

Mr. Kelly Armetta, Executive Chef at the Hyatt Regency Boston, will be awarded the SNP Seafood Nutrition Champion Award, which honors a leader within the food, health, nutrition, communications space that has been exceptional at translating seafood nutrition science that motivates consumer behavior change to increase seafood consumption. This person dedicates significant time and utilizes their unique platform to serve as an advocate and communicator for the good of the community.

Kelly is receiving this honor for his work in SNP’s Eating Heart Healthy program and continued support for SNP. Here is the program overview and the recipes developed by Kelly and recorded in fun and approachable cooking videos. Kelly took on the challenge of creating seafood recipes that followed the theme of FISH: Fast, Inexpensive, Sustainable, Healthy. Ultimately he created a series of recipes that averaged $10 to feed a family of four. He personally demonstrated these recipes to several Eating Heart Healthy cohorts and many of the graduates still use his recipe to this day.

This year’s SNP Honorees join the esteemed SNP Honorees from 2019: Annessa Chumbley, RDN; Detlef Schrempf; Jack Kilgore; Judson Reis; and Laurel Bryant.

The outstanding efforts of these individuals will be acknowledged formally at the Seafood Nutrition Partnership Honors Gala on September 21, 2022 (tickets) in advance of the SNP’s 6th Annual State of the Science Symposium in Washington DC, September 22, 2022 (tickets). The sponsors for the SNP Honors Gala are Presenting Title Sponsors: DSM and Forever Oceans; Silver Sponsor: CenSea, Inc. and Monument Advocacy.

If you would like to make a donation in honor of these individuals or place a congratulatory ad in the Gala program, please contact Amy Frizzel, Director of Development, at afrizzel@seafoodnutrition.org.