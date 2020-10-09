Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Symposium 2020 Announces its Program and Speakers

Tokyo, Japan – Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. and Nikkei ESG will hold the Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Symposium 2020 (TSSS2020) as a virtual event from 4 to 6 and 9 to 11, November, 2020. This year marks the 6th iteration of the Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Symposium, an international flagship event specializing in sustainable seafood. This year’s theme is: “Sustainable Seafood and the Blue Economy in the New Normal.” ​The English channel will broadcast the seminar content on Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8), allowing the global audience to view the content and send questions and networking requests to the speakers.

The sustainable seafood movement has continued in spite of the severe adverse circumstances unlike anything seen before. Industry leaders, government representatives, academics, and global NGOs are invited to speak to share their knowledge and experiences, and the perspective of the blue economy, achieving both economic performance and sustainable for ocean resources, will be featured to discuss pressing topics which are of critical importance for the present such as ensuring food security, fishery resource management, technology, responsible procurement, and ESG investment.

[Speakers]

United Nations Global Compact, European Commission, Ministry of the Environment Japan, Fisheries

Agency Japan, Maruha Nichiro corporation., NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, Ltd., Walmart Inc., AEON

Co., Ltd., Seiyu GK, Japanese Consumers’ Co-operative Union, IBM Japan Ltd., Rakuten, Inc., NTT DOCOMO, INC., Panasonic Corporation., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Relais & Châteaux, ​and more.

To learn more about the program and to register, please visit the TSSS2020 official website.

https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2020/en

Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Symposium 2020 (TSSS2020)

Date and time: 4 to 6 and 9 to 11 November, 2020. English channel: Morning sessions 9:30~11:30 (PST), Afternoon sessions 13:30~15:30 (PST) Japanese channel: Morning sessions 10:00~12:00 (JST), Afternoon sessions 13:30~15:30 (JST) * The seminar content will remain available on the platform for on-demand viewership. Submission of questions and networking requests is only available for the first 24 hours. Hosts: Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd., Nikkei ESG Co-Hosts: The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Walton Family Foundation Website: Official website: https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2020/e​ n Broadcasting platform: vimeo Registration: Free (pre-registration is strongly recommended to get full access)

About Seafood Legacy:

Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. is a social venture based in Tokyo which provides sustainable seafood consulting and platforming services to Japanese businesses and government. Seafood is a symbol of the connections between marine ecosystems, marine economics, and regional communities, and our purpose is to ensure that it remains abundant for future generations. Seafood Legacy also strategically networks seafood businesses and NGOs to foster pre-competitive platform to solve mutual issues that various stakeholders face in Japan and the world.

About Nikkei ESG:

Nikkei ESG is a premier Japanese monthly magazine that is published by Nikkei Business

Publications, Inc and features original articles regarding corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives and institutional investor trends. Nikkei ESG also runs annual membership forum Nikkei ESG Management Forum and has monthly on-site study programs with respect to domestic and global ESG policies, investor trends, latest corporate strategies as well as new business or corporate governance which aims to achieve SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).