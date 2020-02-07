Tough Issues and Best Practices Addressed at Louisiana Fisheries Forward Summit 2020

Striving to survive years of low prices and a safety scare following the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the Louisiana fishing industry suffered an estimated $258 million loss this past year due to the historic flooding according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Commercial fishermen, dock owners and processors and others will have the opportunity to learn about important issues facing this industry at the upcoming Louisiana Fisheries Forward Summit.

The free event held at Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center on March 11th, is the State’s premier commercial fishing and seafood event coming at a time when the $2.4 billion industry is seeking guidance on its future.

“The world of seafood is rapidly evolving, and changes can be overwhelming if a business hopes to stay up to date,” said Thomas Hymel, Louisiana Fisheries Forward program director and marine Extension agent with Louisiana Sea Grant and the LSU AgCenter. “The Summit offers fishermen, dealers and processors critical information, the chance to view the latest and greatest tech, as well as networking opportunities.”

