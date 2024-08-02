Trace Register Launches Unlimited TR5 Training

Leading seafood supply chain provider enables customers to harvest maximum benefits from its platform with personalized training.

Seattle, WA — Trace Register, the leading seafood supply chain traceability solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of unlimited training for its TR5 platform. This new offering underscores Trace Register’s commitment to ensuring that customers can fully harness the power of TR5 and its capabilities to help with complex challenges and requirements, including FDA FSMA 204 and SIMP (Seafood Import Monitoring Program) from the moment they come on board.

Customers will benefit from unlimited training sessions in the first year of using TR5, ensuring a seamless transition and comprehensive understanding of the platform. Following the initial year, Trace Register will continue supporting its users with five hours of included training annually, helping them stay updated and proficient with new features and best practices.

“We don’t just onboard you; we are on board with you to help every step of the way,” said Sayo Morita, Vice President of Customer Service for Trace Register. “We meet you where you are, and our goal is to provide customers with the tools and support they need to succeed. Our dedicated team is here to ensure they can make the most of the TR5 platform.”

Upon joining, customers connect with a dedicated team that remains by their side throughout their TR5 journey. This team assists with everything from initial setup to leveraging the platform’s full capabilities, ensuring that customers can achieve maximum efficiency and traceability in their supply chains.

Trace Register recently launched a Customer Service page so customers can learn more about these “frontline heroes.”

“Relationships are a number one priority at Trace Register,” said Heath England, President of Trace Register. “Our team truly cares about our customers and is dedicated to making sure they get the help they need. With the new FDA FSMA 204 enforcement date coming soon, we want to make sure they feel confident they are prepared for this big change.”

For more information about Trace Register and its Customer Service team, please visit www.TraceRegister.com.

About Trace Register

Trace Register is the proven global seafood full-chain traceability leader, serving clients in more than 50 countries for over 15 years. Its TR5 platform takes an unprecedented approach, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and industry standards such as GDST and GS1 to create interoperability and transform seafood supply chains. TR5 offers advanced tools and insights to help businesses ensure the integrity and safety of their products and proactively address regulatory requirements such as SIMP and FDA FSMA 204. The results are fewer problems, higher margins, and more satisfied customers. Visit https://.traceregister.com/ to learn more.