Trade Minister Says She’ll Keep Eye on U.S. Probe of Canadian Lobster Industry

International Trade Minister Mary Ng says she’s keeping a close watch on a trade investigation into the Canadian lobster industry requested by the administration of United States President Donald Trump.

The Liberal cabinet minister said Monday her government will always defend Canadian industries, in response to a question about the United States International Trade Commission investigation.

The Canadian industry gained most of the Chinese market that the Americans lost after China slapped a 35 per cent tariff on U.S. lobster exports.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Canadian Press