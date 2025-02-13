Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Select Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s Tuna Cans Due to Clostridium Botulinum Risk

EL SEGUNDO, CA – Tri-Union Seafoods has made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names. This voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution following the notification from our supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention. No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

The impacted products were distributed to retail stores as follows:

H-E-B label – Texas

Trader Joe’s label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin

Genova 7 oz. – Costco in Florida and Georgia

Genova 5 oz. – Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed below.

If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, if they have any questions or to request replacement product. The toll-free number hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect. Tri-Union Seafoods is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.

For media inquiries, contact Media.Inquiries@thaiunion.com.

Tri-Union Seafoods advises that consumers in possession of any product with the below Lot Codes should dispose of the product. Below is a list of specific Lots impacted:

Description UPC Can Code Best if Used By Date Genova Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4800000215 S94N 42K 12/12/2027 S94N 43K 12/12/2027 S94N 44K 12/12/2027 S94N D1L 1/24/2028 Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4800013265 S84N D1N 1/13/2028 S84N D2M 1/17/2028 Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack 4800073265 S84N 41M 12/13/2027 S84N 42M 12/13/2027 S84N 42N 12/13/2027 S84N 43N 12/13/2027 S84N D1L 1/21/2028 S84N D1L 1/23/2028 S84N D3L 1/24/2028 Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack 4800063267 S84N D1D 1/21/2028 S84N D1D 1/23/2028 S84N D3D 1/23/2028 S84N D1D 1/27/2028 S84N D2D 1/27/2028 Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz 4800013275 S88N D1M 1/17/2028 Van Camp’s Seafood Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz 4800025015 S83N 45K 12/2/2027 Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack 4800075015 S83N 45K 12/2/2027 Trader Joe’s Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 51403 S74N D2M 1/10/2028 Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 99287 S94N D3N 1/13/2028 S94N D4N 1/13/2028 Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water 99285 S92N D1L 1/9/2028 S92N D2L 1/9/2028 Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium 95836 S91N 41K 12/12/2027 S91N 43M 12/13/2027 S91N 44M 12/13/2027 99284 S90N D2N 1/8/2028 Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added S90N D1M 1/9/2028 S90N D2N 1/9/2028 H-E-B H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack 4122043345 S9FA 45K 12/12/2027 S9FA 46K 12/12/2027

Tri-Union Seafoods 833-374-0171 support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com