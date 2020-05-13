Trump Order Could Allow Floating Fish Farms in the Gulf of Mexico

Tristan Baurick / Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate Seafood May 13, 2020

An executive order by President Donald Trump could pave the way for fish farming in the Gulf of Mexico and other marine waters, potentially disrupting fragile ecosystems but broadening markets for the seafood industry.

Trump’s order, signed on Thursday, makes it the policy of the federal government to “identify and remove unnecessary regulatory barriers” restricting aquaculture in federal waters.

A cumbersome permitting process and opposition from environmental groups and catchers of wild seafood, including Louisiana shrimpers, have kept floating net pens from proliferating in the Gulf’s deep waters. Fish farms in marine waters are blamed for increased pollution and escapes that can harm wild fish populations. They’re also considered an efficient, highly profitable means of producing large numbers of popular fish species, including salmon and tuna.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate

Related Articles

Seafood

USDA Releases the 2018 Census of Aquaculture Results

December 20, 2019 USDA

Total sales of aquaculture products in 2018 was $1.5 billion, an increase of 10.5% from 2013, according to the 2018 Census of Aquaculture released today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. In 2018, there were 2,932 aquaculture farms with sales in the United States, down 5% from 2013.

Seafood

SeaChoice Welcomes Aquaculture Act Announcement

December 17, 2018 SeaChoice

The partnership cautions that there is substantial work to be done to create the “certainty” that the Minister indicates he is seeking to enable the industry to grow. Not the least of the items to be addressed are ensuring the safety of wild salmon populations and reconciling the concerns of First Nations about operations in their territories.

Seafood

NaturalShrimp Receives US Patent

January 7, 2019 NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is pleased to announce that NaturalShrimp and F&T Water Solutions, LLC have received U.S. Patent No. 10,163,199 B2 for the Recirculating Aquaculture System and Treatment Method for Aquatic Species developed for the first commercially viable system for growing aquatic species indoors.